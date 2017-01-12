John Wetton pulls out of Asia tour to...

John Wetton pulls out of Asia tour to focus on cancer fight

JOHN WETTON: "I will soon be starting a new medical chemotherapy procedure, under which I will not be able to fly," he writes. "While I am naturally disappointed to miss the beginning of what I know will be an historic Asia tour, I am intending to return to the stage with Asia later in 2017.

