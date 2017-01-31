John Wetton, Asia singer, dead at 67. Spoke of the band's...

John Wetton, Asia singer, dead at 67....

John Wetton, the bassist and front man for Asia and a former member of King Crimson and U.K., died this morning at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer, the band Asia said on its Facebook page. "We regret to announce that iconic singer, John Wetton, passed away in his sleep this morning," a statement on the page said.

