Iman Shares a Touching Tribute to David Bowie on the 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Legendary musician David Bowie passed away one year ago, and in addition to legions of heartbroken fans, David also left behind a son, Duncan, a daughter, Alexandria , and his wife of 24 years, model Iman. On Tuesday, Iman shared an Instagram photo of a rainbow gracing the NYC skyline, which she captioned, "Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever."

