Hollywood star Heather Graham and Stephen Mangan filming in Bristol area

Graham, who has also starred in The Hangover, Twin Peaks and Boogie Nights , is co-starring alongside Green Wing funnyman Stephen Mangan in the Sky Atlantic series Bliss . Mangan was spotted filming at Weston-super-Mare's famous pier today, while Graham took a selfie looking out over countryside from a hillside which looked suspiciously like Glastonbury Tor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Bristol.