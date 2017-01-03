Hollywood star Heather Graham and Ste...

Hollywood star Heather Graham and Stephen Mangan filming in Bristol area

Friday Jan 6

Graham, who has also starred in The Hangover, Twin Peaks and Boogie Nights , is co-starring alongside Green Wing funnyman Stephen Mangan in the Sky Atlantic series Bliss . Mangan was spotted filming at Weston-super-Mare's famous pier today, while Graham took a selfie looking out over countryside from a hillside which looked suspiciously like Glastonbury Tor.

