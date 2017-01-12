Health Issues Force Asiaa s John Wetton to Withdraw from Cruise to the ...

Health Issues Force Asiaa s John Wett...

The 67-year-old prog-rocker has announced that because of medical reasons, he will be unable to take part in Yes ' upcoming Cruise to the Edge next month and Asia's upcoming run of U.S. tour dates with Journey in March and April. "I am disappointed to announce that, on the advice of my medical team, I have to withdraw from Cruise to the Edge, and from the first leg of the Journey tour," Wetton says in a statement .

