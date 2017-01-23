Former Yes star Rick Wakeman predicts record shop revival on our high streets as vinyl sales surge
Record sales are now outpacing digital downloads and Wakeman believes that will soon signal a shift back to traditional music stores. World renowned pianist Rick Wakeman has predicted a revival of traditional music shops after vinyl sales started to outpace music downloads.
