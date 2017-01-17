Final headliner acts for jazz festiva...

Final headliner acts for jazz festival announced

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

The final four acts include the United Kingdom rock group King Crimson; British soul singer Joss Stone; YouTube sensation Postmodern Jukebox; and To Ray with Love, a tribute to the life of Ray Charles, starring Maceo Parker with the Ray Charles Orchestra and singers the Raelettes. All performances are scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. in Kodak Theatre during the nine-day festival, June 23 to July 1. 2017 Rochester Business Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC