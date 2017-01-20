Details on Keith Urban's Five-Song...

If Keith Urban had had all night, and his New Year's Eve medley was twice as long, I'll bet he would've thrown in a few more songs from some of the other artists we lost this year. Maybe he would've done a bit of "September" from Earth, Wind & Fire's Maurice White, some "Father Figure" from George Michael and a little bit of "Lucky Man" as a tribute to the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, both from Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

