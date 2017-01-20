David Bowie inspires Rick Wakeman's r...

David Bowie inspires Rick Wakeman's return to his roots

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

There were plenty of heartfelt tributes to David Bowie in the wake of his death a year ago next Tuesday, but few were as moving as the simple instrumental version of Life On Mars that was performed on Radio 2 by Rick Wakeman. The pianist had played on the original back in 1971, and his measured, unadorned approach touched the hearts of so many grieving fans that it was immediately released as a single, with the proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Chicago, IL

