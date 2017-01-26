Auckland rapper preparing for debut at Festival One
Hugh Ozumba is performing at Christian music event Festival One in January as his new solo hip hop project Unchained XL. The south Aucklander has spent the past year forging a rap career as Unchained XL, aimed at telling stories based on his life experiences.
