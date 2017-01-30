Actress Carmen Perez is 'Space Girl'
Renaissance woman - Singer/songwriter, actress, visual artist and U.S. Army Veteran CARMEN PEREZ just released her new music EP "Space Girl" this January 2017, with Skywalk Productions, now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, etc. The EP touches on Scandinavian pop while channeling Carmen's PuertoRican rhythmic heritage.
