YES to Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Yes they can! YES will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the Class of 2017, it was announced this morning. The induction, following two previous nominations, will occur one year shy of the legendary progressive rock band's 50th anniversary.
