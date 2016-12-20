Yes, "Release, Release" from Tormato (1978): YESterdays

"...Power at first to the needs of each other's days Simple to lose in the void sounds of anarchy's calling ways All unaccounted for in the craziness of power In the craziness Release all, release all, or abandon your hope for your brother Release all, release all, or abandon your hope for your sister Release, release Release, release Release, release Release, release" I've always thought that "Release, Release," a Yes composition credited to Jon Anderson, Alan White and Chris Squire, harkened back to the days of original guitarist Peter Banks. The track, while written during the sessions for 1978's Tormato , has a no holds barred, flying-off-the-rails feel that made the Banks era of Yes fascinating.

