Yes' Jon Anderson on Rock Hall Elatio...

Yes' Jon Anderson on Rock Hall Elation, Reunion Prospects

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: RollingStone

About four years, Yes frontman Jon Anderson took a tour of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when he was in Cleveland to play a concert with a youth orchestra. "The staff showed me around and I just thought, 'All my heroes are here, from Bob Dylan to the Beatles,'" says Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec 8 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC