Yes Drummer Alan White on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction: 'The...

The third time has indeed proven to be the charm for Yes with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The British prog rock group will be one of five inductees in the Rock Hall class of 2017 at the 32nd annual ceremony, taking place April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and taped for subsequent broadcast by HBO.
