Van der Graaf Generator: Do Not Disturb

You can't have a serious conversation about the infancy of progressive rock without citing Van der Graff Generator as one of the genre's driving forces amid its influence back in the '70s and beyond. They may not have been as widely known or sold as many records as King Crimson, Yes or Emerson, Lake & Palmer, but VdGG's singular imprint stands tall amongst the upper echelon of bands that sparked a re-imagination of the tried and true, namely conventional rock.

