Troubled Lands End gets a new leader Struggling retailer Lands' End named a new CEO Monday to succeed Federica Marchionni Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i7hNCI MILWAUKEE -- Struggling retailer Lands' End named a new CEO Monday to succeed Federica Marchionni, the New York executive who tried - not particularly successfully - to steer the online retailer onto a more-fashionable course. Now poised to take the reins at the clothing company best known for its traditional, button-down styling is Jerome Griffith, most recently president and CEO at upscale luggage merchant Tumi Holdings.

