Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings 'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' to Van Andel

Thursday Dec 22

Nearing the end of its 33-day, 61-city Winter Tour, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brought its unique blend of Christmas music, rock and roll and pyrotechnics to Van Andel Arena. The beloved holiday rock tradition opened in Grand Rapids with a 3 p.m. performance on Thursday, Dec. 22. A second show will follow at 8 p.m. Thursday.

