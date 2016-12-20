Toyah joins Billy Ocean and Kim Wilde...

Toyah joins Billy Ocean and Kim Wilde at Upton House festival

Wednesday

Toyah is part of an '80s Extravaganza at the three-day festival on Friday, 9 June along with Billy Ocean and Kim Wilde. The pop star and actress has close links with Dorset thanks to her 30-year marriage to Wimborne born and bred King Crimson musician, Robert Fripp, and her time spent living in Witchampton.

