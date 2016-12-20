Toyah joins Billy Ocean and Kim Wilde at Upton House festival
Toyah is part of an '80s Extravaganza at the three-day festival on Friday, 9 June along with Billy Ocean and Kim Wilde. The pop star and actress has close links with Dorset thanks to her 30-year marriage to Wimborne born and bred King Crimson musician, Robert Fripp, and her time spent living in Witchampton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec 8
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC