Toyah joins Billy Ocean and Kim Wilde at Upton House festival

Toyah is part of an '80s Extravaganza at the three-day festival on Friday, 9 June along with Billy Ocean and Kim Wilde. The pop star and actress has close links with Dorset thanks to her 30-year marriage to Wimborne born and bred King Crimson musician, Robert Fripp, and her time spent living in Witchampton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.