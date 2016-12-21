Spruce Trap is imbued with the spirit...

Spruce Trap is imbued with the spirit of the West Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Georgia Straight

It's a challenge not to bring up Godspeed You! Black Emperor when describing The Wise Prefer to Perish , the first proper full-length from the Vancouver postrock trio of guitarist Isaac Jeffs, percussionist Kai Furugori, and guitarist-bassist Eric Furugori under the name of Spruce Trap. When you hear their textural, atmospheric, guitar-laden instrumentals slowly begin to unfurl into grandiose postrock crescendos, while contemplating the political gravity of the album's title and tag line , GY!BE is the most obvious reference point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec 8 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC