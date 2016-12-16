Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Open Letter: Stop Being the Old Boys' Club

On December 20, 2016, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce the inductees for the class of 2017. This is an open letter to the hall's board members, and to those prog rock fans who claim they don't give a rat's ass about that "institution" in Cleveland I'll start by getting my main point out of the way: It's time you all stopped being a bunch of selfish stupidshits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.