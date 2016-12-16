Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Open Letter: Stop Being the Old Boys' Club
On December 20, 2016, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce the inductees for the class of 2017. This is an open letter to the hall's board members, and to those prog rock fans who claim they don't give a rat's ass about that "institution" in Cleveland I'll start by getting my main point out of the way: It's time you all stopped being a bunch of selfish stupidshits.
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec 8
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
