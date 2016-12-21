Pain Of Salvation Post New Video 'Reasons' [News]
Swedish progressive rock/metal band Pain of Salvation have posted a video for their new song "Reasons." The track is from the band's upcoming album "In the Passing Light of Day" which will be out on January 13 through InsideOut Music.
