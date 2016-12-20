News / 1 hour agoMike Portnoy: I'd have loved Anderson Rabin Wakeman gig
Busy drummer Mike Portnoy would have found time to join Yes offshoot Anderson Rabin Wakeman - if he'd been asked Busy drummer Mike Portnoy says there's one gig he would have found time for if it had been offered to him - working with Yes men Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman . Anderson Rabin Wakeman recently completed their first-ever tour, which took in North America, with further dates in the UK and Europe to follow next year.
