John Petrucci's Guitar Universe: Four-Day "Shred Intensive" Camp Set for August 2017
John Petrucci has announced the details for John Petrucci's Guitar Universe , which will take August 7-11, 2017, at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, New York. Packages can be purchased at the event's official website now.
