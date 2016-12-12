How did Trump win? The media played a part
Regarding "Televising Trump" [Dec. 18]: What got Trump elected was the total collapse of journalism standards at prestigious major media outlets and other less traditional but influential outlets as well. It was absolutely scary to watch these former bastions of journalism slide into Pravda territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec 8
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC