Former Yes Keyboardist Rick Wakeman Says He Won't Attend 2017 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Ex- Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is among the eight current or former members of the prog-rock legends who'll be acknowledged when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year, but Wakeman says he has no plans to attend the event. In a message posted on his official website , the 67-year-old musician doesn't mince words about his feelings regarding Yes being inducted after being eligible for more than 20 years.

