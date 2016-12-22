Dave Davies, Graham Nash Among Music ...

Dave Davies, Graham Nash Among Music Stars Who Will Appear in New TV...

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WIMZ-FM Knoxville

A variety of rock stars will appear in a new six-part Smithsonian Channel series called Rock 'n' Roll Inventions that will premiere January 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. BroadwayWorld.com reports that among the well-known music artists that will be featured in the various episodes are The Kinks ' Dave Davies , Graham Nash , Police guitarist Andy Summers and ex- Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman .

