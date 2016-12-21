Breaking down rock Hall's new class: ...

Breaking down rock Hall's new class: A mix of commercial and critical favorites

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Many rock fans will likely wince at seeing Journey's name. The pop-rockers were never critical favorites - actually critics tended to hate them - nor considered particularly cool, and the fact that it's taken 16 years of eligibility just for Journey to get nominated suggests the voting body was not in a hurry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec 8 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC