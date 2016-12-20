ArtsThe Biz Buzz For 20162016 has giveth new local albums and taketh away beloved nationwide acts.
Perhaps more than usual, the 2016 music world seemed to bring extreme ups and downs. Some of the most beloved musical royalty passed away and trends in sales continued to startle the industry.
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec 8
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
