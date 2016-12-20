2016 Album of the Year
And my album of the year, as one of two people have already correctly guessed, is Marillion's majestic F. E. A, R. Or to give its full title, "F*** Everyone And Run". It's an album that sums up the despair of 2016 F. E. A. R. continues a late-career renaissance that began with 2004's Marbles.
