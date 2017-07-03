Tony Hadley leaves Spandau Ballet
Spandau Ballet lead singer Tony Hadley is leaving the band. And according to opposing public statements, he isn't leaving on the best terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|5 hr
|Rod Stiffington
|15
|Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o...
|21 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|Mon
|Campbellford
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Sun
|slick willie expl...
|106
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|Sat
|Moon_Walker_2K17
|14
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|Jul 1
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC