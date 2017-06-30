Thousands sign petitions against Radi...

Thousands sign petitions against Radiohead's Tel Aviv gig

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Radiohead's record label has been handed petitions signed by 14,000 people urging the band to cancel their upcoming gig in Tel Aviv as part of a cultural boycott. The group's July show has previously been hit with criticism by the likes of film director Ken Loach, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and a host of Israeli musicians, who all have called for the show to be pulled.

