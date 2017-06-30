'The Defiant Ones:' HBO's star-studded ride through music history
Featuring a who's who of music stars that have crossed Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's paths, "The Defiant Ones" is a slick, ambitious four-part HBO documentary, charting the parallel rise and friendship of the two producers. While occasionally guilty of pushing his protagonists' legendary reps a bit too hard, director Allen Hughes delivers a pair of Horatio Alger stories in one fascinating package.
