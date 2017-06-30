'The Defiant Ones:' HBO's star-studde...

'The Defiant Ones:' HBO's star-studded ride through music history

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Featuring a who's who of music stars that have crossed Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's paths, "The Defiant Ones" is a slick, ambitious four-part HBO documentary, charting the parallel rise and friendship of the two producers. While occasionally guilty of pushing his protagonists' legendary reps a bit too hard, director Allen Hughes delivers a pair of Horatio Alger stories in one fascinating package.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) 7 hr The Power Of Mast... 18
News Black Sheep reborn: New owners to take over pop... 14 hr Confused 2
News New Kids on the Block, coming to Allentown, tal... 15 hr weaponX 1
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Wed damarcus crawford 16
News Kurt Cobain topples Elvis as highest-paid dead ... (Oct '06) Tue ole dude 157
News Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o... Jul 4 Just Saying 2
News The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada Jul 3 Campbellford 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC