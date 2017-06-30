Stars hit Dior's encyclopedic 70th birthday show in Paris
Christian Dior feted its 70th birthday at Paris' Couture Week Monday in style with an accomplished, star-filled show that mapped the iconic house's journey across the world. It was an unabashed, encyclopedic celebration of femininity in all its guises for Maria Grazia Chiuri - the house's first female designer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o...
|11 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|18 hr
|Campbellford
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Sun
|slick willie expl...
|106
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|Sat
|Moon_Walker_2K17
|14
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|Jul 1
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|58
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 29
|Flabby beergut
|30
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC