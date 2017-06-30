Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree on terminology
Dairy farmers want U.S. regulators to banish the term "soy milk," but documents show even government agencies haven't always agreed on what to call such drinks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture "fervently" wanted to use the term "soy milk" in educational materials for the public, according to emails recently released in response to a lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o...
|8 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|15 hr
|Campbellford
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Sun
|slick willie expl...
|106
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|Sat
|Moon_Walker_2K17
|14
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|Jul 1
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|58
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 29
|Flabby beergut
|30
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC