Prince Charles hails Canada as an - example' as it celebrates 150th birthday
Canada celebrated its 150th birthday at a star studded national extravaganza where the Prince of Wales told the thousands gathered their homeland was a place "others look to for example". Charles shared a stage with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and told the Commonwealth nation they have positive attributes, from championing human rights to being responsible stewards of the environment.
