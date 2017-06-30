Prince Charles hails Canada as an - e...

Prince Charles hails Canada as an - example' as it celebrates 150th birthday

Read more: Evesham Journal

Canada celebrated its 150th birthday at a star studded national extravaganza where the Prince of Wales told the thousands gathered their homeland was a place "others look to for example". Charles shared a stage with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and told the Commonwealth nation they have positive attributes, from championing human rights to being responsible stewards of the environment.

