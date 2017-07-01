Paramore's Hayley Williams splits fro...

Paramore's Hayley Williams splits from husband Chad Gilbert after one year of marriage

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Metro

Taking to Instagram, Chad wrote in a statement how the pair have decided to split following one year of marriage, stating how they 'remain close friends'. In the post, Chad wrote: 'We want to publicly state - plainly, and only this time - that we are splitting up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) 18 hr Moon_Walker_2K17 14
News Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L... Sat Another Inflated ... 1
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... Fri slick willie expl... 104
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16) Thu C Kersey 58
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Jun 29 Flabby beergut 30
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... Jun 29 victor 2
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Jun 28 Roger 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC