New photo may prove Amelia Earhart wa...

New photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

The theory is far from the only speculation about what happened to Earhart after her disappearance on July 2, 1937. New photo may prove Amelia Earhart was captured by the Japanese The theory is far from the only speculation about what happened to Earhart after her disappearance on July 2, 1937.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Sheep reborn: New owners to take over pop... 3 hr Confused 2
News New Kids on the Block, coming to Allentown, tal... 4 hr weaponX 1
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 21 hr damarcus crawford 16
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) Wed Spotted Wee 17
News Kurt Cobain topples Elvis as highest-paid dead ... (Oct '06) Tue ole dude 157
News Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o... Tue Just Saying 2
News The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada Jul 3 Campbellford 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC