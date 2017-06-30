Mick Jagger says newspaper editorial saved him from prison
The Rolling Stones frontman tells the Times of London on Saturday that he had been sentenced to three months in jail not because of the severity of his crime but because band members were being "scapegoats" by an older generation critical of their lifestyle. The 73-year-old singer tells the newspaper "that editorial got me out jail.
