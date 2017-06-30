Michelle Branch and The Black Keysa P...

Michelle Branch and The Black Keysa Patrick Carney are engaged

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Branch and her boyfriend Patrick Carney , who are now engaged. The Black Keys drummer popped the question during the pop singer's 34th birthday celebration on Sunday.

