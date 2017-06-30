Mel B's blown her Spice Girls million...

Mel B's blown her Spice Girls millions, divorce case told

Mel B has wiped out her multi-million pound Spice Girls fortune after leading an "extravagant" lifestyle, a court was told as the star appeared at her bitter divorce battle for the first time. The Leeds-born singer, 42, attended court in Los Angeles on Friday to face Stephen Belafonte, who she says tormented her with years of physical and mental abuse.

