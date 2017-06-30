Lorde not part of Taylor Swift's squad

Lorde not part of Taylor Swift's squad

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Although the 20-year-old star is close friends with 'Shake It Off' singer Taylor, she insisted that she doesn't have many other celebrity friends and prefers a more low-key lifestyle. And when Koch replied, "But hang-on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us," Lorde simply groaned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 12 hr Holden Aypare 17
News Bon Jovi Leads Hot Tours Tally With $31M Earned... 21 hr Cajun_Jon_Bonjovi 3
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) Thu The Power Of Mast... 18
News Black Sheep reborn: New owners to take over pop... Thu Confused 2
News New Kids on the Block, coming to Allentown, tal... Thu weaponX 1
News Kurt Cobain topples Elvis as highest-paid dead ... (Oct '06) Jul 4 ole dude 157
News Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o... Jul 4 Just Saying 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC