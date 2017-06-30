Lorde not part of Taylor Swift's squad
Although the 20-year-old star is close friends with 'Shake It Off' singer Taylor, she insisted that she doesn't have many other celebrity friends and prefers a more low-key lifestyle. And when Koch replied, "But hang-on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us," Lorde simply groaned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|12 hr
|Holden Aypare
|17
|Bon Jovi Leads Hot Tours Tally With $31M Earned...
|21 hr
|Cajun_Jon_Bonjovi
|3
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|18
|Black Sheep reborn: New owners to take over pop...
|Thu
|Confused
|2
|New Kids on the Block, coming to Allentown, tal...
|Thu
|weaponX
|1
|Kurt Cobain topples Elvis as highest-paid dead ... (Oct '06)
|Jul 4
|ole dude
|157
|Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o...
|Jul 4
|Just Saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC