Life for terror teen who plotted to bomb Elton John gig on 9/11 anniversary

A teenager who plotted to bomb an Elton John concert on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been jailed for life. Haroon Syed, 19, tried to get a suicide vest or machine gun and identified the Hyde Park event as a possible target.

