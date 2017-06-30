Kelly Clarkson takes body shamer by surprise
The 35-year-old singer was told "you're fat" on the Twitter by a troll and she responded in a hilarious tweet which has been retweeted by thousands of her followers. The 'Heartbeat Song' hitmaker has been the brunt of negative comments about her weight for the duration of her career - ever since she shot to fame after winning 'American Idol' in 2002.
