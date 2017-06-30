Justin Bieber fighting a cold as he p...

Justin Bieber fighting a cold as he performs in Hyde Park

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Justin Bieber told fans he was having a "rough night" and asked them not to judge him as he performed in London's Hyde Park. The Canadian star opened his 90-minute set at British Summer Time with Where Are U Now, his hit with Skrillex and Diplo, before a string of songs on his guitar and a Capella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada 5 hr Campbellford 1
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 20 hr slick willie expl... 106
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) Sat Moon_Walker_2K17 14
News Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L... Sat Another Inflated ... 1
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16) Jun 29 C Kersey 58
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Jun 29 Flabby beergut 30
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... Jun 29 victor 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC