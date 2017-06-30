Joe Jackson out of hospital
The 88-year-old showbiz patriarch was a passenger in a car which hit another vehicle near the Las Vegas strip on Friday and although Joe walked away from the accident, he was overheard complaining of chest pains, and was taken to University Medical Center to be checked over by paramedics. He wrote on his official website: "Happy to report I am back home and my friend Charles Coupet is doing fine too."
