Horan and Perry clarify things in a video or do they?
Katy Perry and Niall Horan have made an Instagram video in which they are poking fun at claims he wants to be her boyfriend. But the pair have now taken their light-hearted banter to the next level in a video on Katy Perry's Instagram Story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|18 hr
|Moon_Walker_2K17
|14
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|Sat
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|104
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Thu
|C Kersey
|58
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 29
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Jun 29
|victor
|2
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC