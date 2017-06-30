Green Day star: Rock and roll can change the world
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong urged fans "rock and roll music can change the world" as he hit out at US president Donald Trump during a headline performance in central London. The lively frontman invited fans on stage, led raucous sing-a-longs and hosed the crowd with water during a whirlwind and nostalgia-tinged set at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.
