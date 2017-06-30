Green Day star: Rock and roll can cha...

Green Day star: Rock and roll can change the world

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong urged fans "rock and roll music can change the world" as he hit out at US president Donald Trump during a headline performance in central London. The lively frontman invited fans on stage, led raucous sing-a-longs and hosed the crowd with water during a whirlwind and nostalgia-tinged set at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 10 hr slick willie expl... 106
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) Sat Moon_Walker_2K17 14
News Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L... Sat Another Inflated ... 1
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16) Jun 29 C Kersey 58
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Jun 29 Flabby beergut 30
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... Jun 29 victor 2
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Jun 28 Roger 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,429 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC