Green Day 'distraught' at having to cancel Glasgow gig due to poor weather

13 hrs ago

A gig by American rock band Green Day has been cancelled due to bad weather, just hours before they had been due on stage. The concert in Glasgow 's Bellahouston Park was due to take place on Tuesday night, but organisers said they had been forced to call it off after heavy rain .

Chicago, IL

