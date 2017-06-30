Gatwick Airport flights diverted after drone reported close to runway
EasyJet and British Airways confirmed they were affected by the disruption after the airport was forced to close a runway on Sunday evening. A Gatwick Airport spokesman said: "Due to reports of a drone observation in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 18:10 BST and 1819, and again from 1836 to 1841, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|13 hr
|slick willie expl...
|106
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|Sat
|Moon_Walker_2K17
|14
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|Sat
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|58
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 29
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Jun 29
|victor
|2
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC